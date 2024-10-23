Art program raises VND35.4 billion for national border, seas, islands

Nearly VND35.4 billion (US$1.4 million) were raised for the “For National Seas and Islands – For the Fatherland Frontline” fund at an art exchange program co-organized by the VFF Committee in HCMC and the municipal television HTV on October 22.

Journalist Tieu Tan of the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper donates VND130 million to the fund. (Photo: SGGP)

The program took place at the HCMC Television’s theater with the participation of Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee in the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc; Head of the Southern working committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Vo Van Thien; Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization Nguyen Manh Cuong; Deputy Chief of Political Affairs of the Vietnam People's Navy, Admiral Pham Van Quang; and representatives of the Vietnam People's Navy, the High Commands of Military Region 7, Naval Region 2, 4 and 5, the Coast Guard Region 3 Command, the Air Defense Division 367, the Air Force Division 370, the Submarine Brigade 189, Fisheries Surveillance Squadron 2.

Launched in 2009 and coordinated with the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC in 2013, the HTV’s art program raises money for the “For National Seas and Islands—For the Fatherland Frontline” fund and expresses appreciation to the Coast Guard, fisheries surveillance force, and fishermen who work day and night around islands to protect the country’s sovereignty.

