Art program honors President Ho Chi Minh

A special art program entitled “Songs about President Ho Chi Minh Resound Forever” was held in Ho Chi Minh City on June 5.

A special art program is to mark the late leader’s 133rd birth anniversary (May 19, 1890- 2023) and the 112th year since he left the country to find a way for national salvation (June 5, 1911- 2023).

The performance by famous singers brought to audiences everlasting songs, praising the outstanding politician and great leader of the Vietnamese revolution.

On June 5, 1911, a young man named Nguyen Tat Thanh, who later became known as President Ho Chi Minh, boarded the French ship Amiral Latouche Tréville in the name of Van Ba to depart Nha Rong Wharf in Saigon (now Ho Chi Minh City), starting his 30-year odyssey to seek a path for saving the country from colonialism.