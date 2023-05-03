Around 23,412 people registered to sit for Korean language examination

Approximately 23,412 people have registered to sit for the Korean language examination to work in Korea by the beginning of May 2023, the Department of Overseas Labor under the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs said.

However, according to the quotas for the number of workers in South Korea in 2023, Korea only selected more than 12,000 Vietnamese workers to work under the Employment Permit System (EPS) which allows temporary low-skilled workers to work in Korea for three years. In particular, this year, the government’s quotas for the number of workers in the manufacturing industry is 6,344 people, in the construction sector is 901 people, in the agriculture sector is 841 people and in the fishery sector is 4,035 people.

The Department of Overseas Labor’s data shows that, out of a total of more than 23,000 workers registered for the Korean language test, about 19,228 people registered for the manufacturing industry while some 2,558 people for the fishing industry, roughly 1,283 people for the agricultural industry and 343 people for the construction industry.

According to the regulations, to be eligible to work in Korea under the EPS Program, workers must pass a certificate of the Korean language exam organized by the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs.

The examination in Hanoi is from May 8 to June 10 and in Da Nang from May 9 to June 10.