Army, socio-political organizations collaborate on social welfare in Cu Chi

Armed forces and socio-political organizations were engaging in various activities aimed at expressing gratitude to the community and promoting social welfare in Cu Chi outlying district, HCMC on December 14.

Colonel Nguyen Cong Anh

The Steering Committee for coordinating activities between the armed forces and socio-political organizations of Ho Chi Minh City organized social work activities in Cu Chi district to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Vietnam People's Army (December 22, 1944 - December 22, 2024) and the 35th anniversary of the National Defense Day (December 22, 1989 - December 22, 2024).

Colonel Nguyen Cong Anh, Deputy Political Commissar of the Ho Chi Minh City Command, stated that the program seeks to uphold tradition and sustain efforts to improve the material and spiritual well-being of Vietnamese heroic mothers, policy beneficiaries, and families facing hardships through ongoing activities.

Colonel Nguyen Cong Anh hoped that the Party Committee, government, armed forces, and people of Cu Chi District will continue to foster a spirit of solidarity and determination to successfully achieve socio-economic development objectives while simultaneously strengthening national defense and security. He emphasized the importance of upholding the proud traditions of Cu Chi.

These activities are truly commendable and contribute significantly to honoring and supporting individuals and families who have made significant sacrifices and contributions to the nation. The provision of gifts to 23 Vietnamese heroic mothers and 42 representatives of policy families, war invalids, martyrs' families, and others in difficult circumstances not only provides material support but also serves to recognize and appreciate their invaluable contributions.

Additionally, presenting gifts to officers, soldiers, and militia in difficult circumstances, as well as gifts to military units stationed in Cu Chi district acknowledges the dedication and sacrifices of those in the armed forces. These meaningful activities uphold the spirit of gratitude and support for those who have made important contributions to the nation.

Colonel Nguyen Cong Anh visits and presents gifts to Heroic Vietnamese Mother Nguyen Thi Hanh in An Phu Commune

The city delegation provided support for a children's playground in Nhuan Duc Commune, valued at VND100 million (US$3,936). In addition, they distributed 20 scholarships worth VND1 million each to students, and provided 20 bicycles, valued at VND1.2 million each, to students facing difficult circumstances.



Furthermore, the delegation distributed 40 health insurance cards to households experiencing hardship, with a total value exceeding VND50 million. They also offered 5 desktop computers, each valued at VND 5 million.

The delegation provided substantial support, including three motorcycles, twenty-one industrial sewing machines, three bag sewing machines, one machine, five sugarcane carts, one bread cart, one rice cart, one pressure washer, two hundred sheets of handmade rice paper, one lawn mower, and three breeding cows (valued at VND20 million-VND25 million each).

The delegation visited the Ben Duoc Martyrs Memorial Temple

Additionally, two capital packages worth VND20 million each were provided for the establishment of bamboo handicraft production units. The total value of this comprehensive support package amounted to VND925 million.

Prior to that, the delegation visited the Ben Duoc Martyrs Memorial Temple, the largest of its kind in Ho Chi Minh City, where they offered incense and flowers in tribute.

By Cam Tuyet – Translated by Anh Quan