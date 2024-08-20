National

Armed forces support 500kV circuit-3 power transmission through Ha Tinh

With high determination, from August 19 to August 22, around 500 officers and soldiers of the armed forces have supported the construction of the 500kV circuit-3 power transmission project through Ha Tinh Province.

Under the direction of the Prime Minister on mobilizing local resources to support the construction of the 500kV circuit-3 power transmission project from Quang Trach in the Central province of Quang Binh Province to Pho Noi in the Nortehrn province of Hung Yen Province, the Military Command of Ha Tinh Province has mobilized over 100 turns of officers and soldiers from Regiment No.841 and militia forces of Cam Xuyen District to support the construction units in Lac Tho Village, Cam Lac Commune, Cam Xuyen District, Ha Tinh Province.

Despite the severe heat across the Central province of Ha Tinh, with a high determination, from August 19 to August 22, around 500 turns of officers and soldiers of armed forces focused on supporting the construction of the 500kV circuit-3 power transmission lines, transporting equipment, cutting trees to open routes and organizing rope-pulling forces.

Additionally, they created favorable conditions for officials, engineers and workers working at the construction site; installing, erecting poles and pulling wires to ensure the progress as scheduled in accordance with the assigned plans.

Colonel Nguyen Xuan Thang, Commander of the Military Command of Ha Tinh Province yesterday came to the site to directly check and encourage officers and soldiers involved in supporting the construction of the 500kV circuit-3 power transmission project in three areas of Lac Tho Village, Cam Lac Commune, Cam Xuyen District.

Through the checking process, Colonel Nguyen Xuan Thang highly appreciated the working spirit of the armed forces for supporting construction units in the locality.

There are some photos featuring support of armed forces at a construction site of the 500kV circuit-3 power transmission project through Ha Tinh Province.

By Duong Quang, Hoang Duc- Translated by Huyen Huong

