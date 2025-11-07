Armed forces mobilized to help residents recover after typhoon Kalmaegi

In the aftermath of typhoon Kalmaegi, thousands of officers and soldiers in Quang Ngai Province swiftly mobilized to assist residents in repairing storm damage, restoring daily life, and reopening transportation routes.

People's homes Quang Ngai Province are unroofed following the tornado

Immediately after typhoon Kalmaegi — the country’s storm No.13 of the year — swept through Quang Ngai Province, local armed forces launched rapid-response operations to support affected communities.

In Long Phung Commune, at dawn today, more than 50 officers and soldiers from the provincial Military Command’s rapid-response team joined local forces to clear debris and repair roofs damaged by the tornado that struck on the night of November 6, tearing off or damaging 45 homes. The hardest-hit villages included Vinh Phu, Thanh Long, My Khanh, and Hamlet 7. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

Major Tieu Van Luat of the Political Department, Provincial Military Command, said that as soon as receiving the report, the officers and soldiers in the province were immediately deployed to assist residents in overcoming the storm’s aftermath and stabilizing their lives as quickly as possible.

The Quang Ngai Provincial Military Command inspects the status of residential houses following the tornado on the night of November 6 in Long Phung Commune

This morning, the Ly Son Border Guard Station on Ly Son Island deployed units to mitigate the impact of high tides from the previous night, which had inundated around 500 households in Tay An Hai Village.

Meanwhile, in the mountainous Tra Bong Commune, local militia, police, and commune officials in Dong Tra Bong joined residents to remove fallen trees, clear blocked roads, and restore traffic safety.

Preliminary assessments show that the commune had one house completely unroofed, seven partially damaged, more than 100 areca trees broken or uprooted, and about two hectares of corn severely affected. No human casualties were reported.

Soldiers help the local people replace the tile roofs of houses in Long Phung Commune

By Nguyen Trang - Translated by Anh Quan