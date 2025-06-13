Architectural lighting project enhances HCMC’s iconic buildings

The Ho Chi Minh City’s Urban Infrastructure Development Investment Project Management Board has officially broken ground on a VND50 billion (US$1.92 million) architectural lighting project aimed at enhancing the appeal of the city's iconic building.

A VND50 billion (US$1.92 million) architectural lighting project aimed at enhancing the appeal of the city's iconic building is kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

The artistic lighting systems will be installed at popular locations, including the Thu Ngu flagpole in Bach Dang Wharf, Cau Mong (Mong Bridge), Ho Chi Minh City’s Children's House, Ben Thanh Market, Ho Chi Minh City Museum, and Ton Duc Thang Museum.

The project is to enhance the urban landscape and improve the living environment around the historic buildings as well as support cultural and educational activities for the community. It also aims to promote the city's image and cultural identity and attract domestic and international tourists.

Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Infrastructure Development Investment Project Management Board, Nguyen Hoang Anh Dung, said that the project is designed to emphasize the unique architectural features of each structure. The lighting scheme will employ contrast in brightness and color to highlight distinctive details, bringing out the character and historical essence of the landmarks.

At the groundbreaking ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

According to Mr. Huynh Tri Dung, General Director of Ho Chi Minh City Public Lighting Joint Stock Company, the lighting system has been carefully customized for each site. At Mong Bridge, lighting will be installed beneath the steel structure to highlight its distinctive under-bridge steel frame while minimizing light spill and glare.

At the City Children’s House, the lighting will focus on the statue of President Ho Chi Minh and the children, as well as the surrounding public space.

For the Ho Chi Minh City Museum, the lighting system will accentuate sculptural reliefs and architectural patterns. Adjustments in light intensity and color temperature will be used to help buildings become more vivid under the light.

The project not only contributes to enhancing the aesthetic appeal of the urban landscape but also reinforces the cultural and historical significance of Ho Chi Minh City’s heritage landmarks as well as promotes tourism and the city’s sustainable development as Vietnam’s leading dynamic metropolis.

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh