Antiques exhibition marks HCMC Museum of History’s founding anniversary

The HCMC Museum of History held an exhibition introducing the culture of countries to mark the 45th anniversary of its establishment on August 26.

The HCMC Museum of History organizes an exhibition introducing the culture of countries to mark the 45th anniversary of its establishment on August 26. (Photo: SGGP)

The display presents to viewers more than 150 exhibits which are divided into four topics, including Indian art in Southeast Asia, Chinese fine arts, Vietnamese fine arts, and Japanese fine arts, including Champa and Hindu statues and bas-relief sculptures, ceramic artifacts, Vietnamese bronze objects, and Japanese Satsuma ceramics.

On this occasion, the museum also inaugurated a new exhibition room titled "Maritime Trade - ceramic artifacts from Shipwrecks in the East Sea”

The HCMC Museum of History was built in 1927 and put into operation in 1929 under its original name, Blanchard de la Brosse Museum. The museum displayed exhibitions on Oriental culture.

Visitors attend the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)
By Thien Thanh – Translated by Kim Khanh

