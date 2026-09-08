An Phu Interchange project accelerates toward completion

Several components of the An Phu Interchange have been partially opened to traffic, while work on the remaining sections is being accelerated, with the entire project targeted for completion in the third quarter of 2027.

An Phu Interchange

After nearly four years of construction, the An Phu Interchange, one of Ho Chi Minh City’s key transport projects, is seeing contractors step up their efforts to accelerate construction progress.

Work at the site is proceeding at a brisk pace, with multiple construction teams focusing on completing sections where site clearance has been secured, while accelerating work on bridge ramps and underpasses.

Notably, the N2 bridge ramp has completed structural connection work and the concrete pouring for its deck slab. The ramp provides a direct link between the access road to the Ho Chi Minh City–Long Thanh–Dau Giay Expressway and Mai Chi Tho Boulevard. Contractors are currently laying the crushed-stone base course on the approach road in preparation for subsequent asphalt paving.

To date, several major components have been completed and put into operation, including Ba Dat Bridge, Giong Ong To Bridge, and the HC1-01 underpass, gradually easing traffic pressure at the interchange, which has long been prone to congestion.

The N4 bridge ramp, which allows vehicles traveling on Dong Van Cong Street to turn right onto Mai Chi Tho Boulevard, was opened to traffic in mid-August. The ramp helps separate traffic flows from the intersection area below.

Meanwhile, construction of the N1.1 ramp, which is designed for vehicles traveling from Mai Chi Tho Boulevard toward Vo Nguyen Giap Street to turn left onto the Ho Chi Minh City–Long Thanh–Dau Giay Expressway, is being accelerated. The section is considered important for reorganizing traffic flows entering and exiting the expressway.

However, the project continues to face site-clearance obstacles along Luong Dinh Cua Street, on the approximately 500-meter section from Nguyen Hoang Street to the An Phu Interchange. The delay is affecting construction of the N1.2 bridge ramp, which will connect Luong Dinh Cua Street with the Ho Chi Minh City–Long Thanh–Dau Giay Expressway.

A total of 67 cases are affected in this area, including 66 households and individuals and one organization. Ho Chi Minh City plans to spend approximately VND1.865 trillion (US$71.6 million) to acquire 22,012 square meters of land, including residential, agricultural, and transport land as well as canals and waterways, with the goal of completing compensation and handing over the entire cleared site in September 2026.

According to the project developer, once sufficient land is handed over, the N1.2 approach section can be completed in about five months. Once completed, the project is expected to increase traffic capacity, reorganize vehicle flows, reduce traffic conflicts, and ease the congestion that frequently occurs in the area.

The An Phu Interchange project broke ground in late 2022 with a total investment of more than VND3.4 trillion. The project developer is the Ho Chi Minh City Management Board for Transport Infrastructure Construction Investment Projects.

The three-level interchange comprises underpasses, overpasses, and connecting roads, with cross-sections ranging from 10 to 12 lanes. The underpass has four lanes accommodating traffic in both directions, while the overpass ramps are designed with two lanes each.

The project was initially scheduled for completion by the end of 2025. However, overall construction progress has so far reached approximately 75 percent, and the new target is to complete the project in the third quarter of 2027.

By Quoc Hung, Thanh Thuong—Translated by Kim Khanh