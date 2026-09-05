Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City calls for early handover of site for Cai Mep Ha Port project

SGGP

Ho Chi Minh City is accelerating aquaculture relocation and waterway dredging to clear the site for the Cai Mep Ha General and Container Port project, while ensuring appropriate compensation and protecting residents’ livelihoods.

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Cai Mep Ha port area (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has directed relevant departments, agencies, and local authorities to accelerate the relocation of aquaculture cages and the dredging of riverbeds to hand over cleared sites for the construction of the Cai Mep Ha General and Container Port project.

Accordingly, the People’s Committee of Tan Phuoc Ward has been tasked with taking the lead, in coordination with the Department of Agriculture and Environment, the Department of Construction, and relevant agencies, in urgently notifying aquaculture households along Ong Canal, Vam Treo Gui Canal, and Tac Lon River of the port construction and navigation-channel dredging plans. They are required to stop stocking new aquaculture seed and prepare to hand over the sites while conducting detailed inventories of each aquaculture cage and oyster stake.

The authorities will determine the legal status of each household to formulate appropriate compensation and relocation support plans, thereby avoiding disruption to residents’ legitimate livelihoods.

For spontaneous and illegally encroaching structures, the city has ordered strict action and requested a report on the results in September 2026.

The Department of Agriculture and Environment has been tasked with coordinating with relevant agencies to review and propose plans for stable aquaculture zones, separate from inland waterway and maritime navigation routes. Meanwhile, the Department of Construction is required to urgently accelerate the maintenance and dredging of Ong Canal, Vam Treo Gui Canal, and Tac Lon River to ensure adequate navigation standards for vessels entering and leaving the port.

By Thanh Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh

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Cai Mep Ha port area Cai Mep Ha General and Container Port project aquaculture relocation waterway dredging hand over cleared sites

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