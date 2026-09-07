Ho Chi Minh City welcomes Saxony delegation to boost cooperation

Vice Chairman Nguyen Manh Cuong met Clemens Schülke, Leipzig's Deputy Mayor for Economic Affairs, Labour and Digital Affairs, and a Saxony delegation this morning discussing opportunities for collaboration.

This morning, Vice Chairman Nguyen Manh Cuong of the municipal People's Committee received Clemens Schülke, Leipzig's Deputy Mayor for Economic Affairs, Labour and Digital Affairs, and a delegation from the German state of Saxony during their visit and working trip to Ho Chi Minh City.

Leipzig Deputy Mayor Clemens Schülke (L) gifts Vice Chairman Nguyen Manh Cuong at the meeting. Photo: Thuy Vu

At the meeting, Vice Chairman Nguyen Manh Cuong briefed the delegation on Ho Chi Minh City's socioeconomic situation following its merger with Binh Duong and Ba Ria - Vung Tau. He said that with an area of more than 6,700 square kilometers, HCMC has significant potential and advantages to drive development in the coming period.

According to the city Vice Chairman, Saxony is known as Germany's "Silicon Valley," while major cities in the state, such as Leipzig and Dresden, have extensive experience that they can share with HCMC to help the city pursue sustainable development.

Specifically, he expressed his hope that German partners would strengthen cooperation with HCMC in environmental protection, high-tech healthcare, climate change response, traffic safety solutions and strategic technologies. He said cooperation programs between HCMC and Saxony should be linked to the development of a semiconductor ecosystem in Ho Chi Minh City.

Ho Chi Minh City leaders pose for a commemorative photo with the Saxony delegation. Photo: Thuy Vu

Thanking city leaders for taking the time to receive the delegation, Leipzig's Deputy Mayor for Economic Affairs, Labour and Digital Affairs, Clemens Schülke, said that, like Ho Chi Minh City, Saxony faces numerous challenges in its development process. He also pledged that Saxony was ready to share its experience and support HCMC in areas where German businesses have potential.

Representatives of Saxony's agencies and businesses also shared their experiences of cooperation and investment in Vietnam, including Ho Chi Minh City.

By Thuy Vu - Translated by Anh Quan