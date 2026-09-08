Ho Chi Minh City leaders visit charity class run by 78-year-old teacher

Ho Chi Minh City leaders visited an evening charity class in Thu Dau Mot Ward on Sept. 7, commending 78-year-old retired teacher for more than a decade of educating underprivileged children and pledging municipal support to secure their schooling.

On the evening of Sept. 7, in the warm and welcoming setting of a charity class taught by 78-year-old teacher Nguyen Thi Ba in Thu Dau Mot Ward, Ho Chi Minh City Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong, along with leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training and Thu Dau Mot Ward, visited the class, asked after the teacher well-being and wished her good health.

City leaders visit charity class run by 78-year-old teacher Nguyen Thi Ba. Photo: Duy Tran

According to Vice Chairman Nguyen Manh Cuong, Ho Chi Minh City pays great attention to students’ education through policies such as tuition and textbook waivers, helping ease the financial burden on families with school-age children. Thu Dau Mot Ward should review the situation and ensure that all students in Nguyen Thi Ba’s charity class are issued personal identification numbers to facilitate their studies.

He asked the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training to continue providing support to the class. Nguyen Manh Cuong presented gifts to the students, provided Nguyen Thi Ba with financial assistance to help maintain the class, and gave her a laptop for preparing lesson plans. The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training and Thu Dau Mot Ward also presented gifts to the teacher and her students.

Elderly teacher Nguyen Thi Ba said the class currently has six students, most of whom are just beginning the first-grade curriculum, while one is in fourth grade. All of them are over the age for entering first grade, and their families face financial difficulties that have prevented them from attending school.

A former elementary school teacher, the elderly teacher began selling lottery tickets in the mornings after retirement and has returned home in the evenings to teach the class for more than 10 years.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan