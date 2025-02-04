Anniversary of Hai Ba Trung uprising celebrated in Hanoi

The 1985th anniversary of the Hai Ba Trung (Trung Sisters) uprising was commemorated in a ceremony in Me Linh District, Hanoi, on the sixth day of the first lunar month, which fell on February 3 this year.

Delegates offer incense to the Trung Sisters. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan reviewed the indomitable struggle of the Trung Sisters and other heroes to expel invaders in the past, bringing independence to the country. It is also a lesson promoting the power of the great national unity bloc, courageousness, intelligence, and the spirit of self-determination of the people throughout the history of building and protecting the nation.

Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan offers incense to the Trung Sisters. (Photo: SGGP)

A performance reviving the Trung sisters’ uprising (Photo: SGGP)

The ceremony is dedicated to national heroes, the Trung sisters, Trung Trac and Trung Nhi, and their troops, who courageously struggled and sacrificed their lives and made great contributions to the cause of national liberation and national construction.

By Mai An—Translated by Kim Khanh