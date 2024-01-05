Business

An Giang exports first green-peel elephant mangoes to Australia, US

The Mekong Delta province of An Giang on January 5 exported a total of seven tonnes of green-peel elephant mango (Mangifera Indica) to Australia and the US.

An Giang exports first green-peel elephant mangoes to Australia, US (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the event, Deputy Chairman of Cho Moi district People’s Committee Doan Thanh Loc said that export initially affirmed the position of the locality’s fruit in demanding markets like Australia and the US. This is also a significant event of the local agricultural sector, helping bring about enormous economic opportunities while bolstering the image and reputation of the province’s agricultural products in the international market.

Huynh Kim Dinh, Deputy Director General of the Department of Cooperatives and Rural Development, said her office commits to continue accompanying, supporting and creating favourable conditions for local cooperatives and enterprises to participate in the project and promote the development of sustainable mango production - consumption links.

Cho Moi district has the largest mango growing area in An Giang province with more than 6,401ha. In 2009, 40 mango farming households in Tan My, My Hiep, and Binh Phuoc communes of the district carried out mango production according to VietGAP standards under the direction of the Central Horticultural Association.

The district has issued 41 area codes for planting green elephant mango with an area of over 6,149ha for export to China, the Republic of Korea, Japan, Australia, and the US.

