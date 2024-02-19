An Giang exports first batch of mangoes to RoK

The Mekong Delta province of An Giang on February 19 exported 13 tons of flat-seeded mango to the Republic of Korea (RoK).

An Giang Province exports the first batch of flat-seeded mango to the Republic of Korea on February 19. (Photo: VNA)

This is the first batch under an export contract signed between the GAP Cu Lao Gieng Cooperative in Cho Moi district and the Hoang Phat Fruit Ltd. Co.

This is an important event marking the cooperation in production and sales between the cooperative and fruit exporting companies in An Giang and other localities, thus promoting the connection between production and consumption of mango products in a value chain.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Thi Minh Thuy said that it took more than 10 years of efforts of local authorities and farmers to open the door to demanding markets such as the US, Australia, RoK and other choosy markets in the world for An Giang's mango.

The official held that the export of mango to RoK affirmed the position of the locality’s fruit in demanding markets, she added.

This is also a turning point for the local agricultural sector, helping bring about economic opportunities while bolstering the image and reputation of the district’s agricultural products in the international market, she added.

An Giang has more than 12,000 ha under mango, with Cho Moi district accounting for the largest area with 6,400ha.

The district has over 704ha of mango farming in line with VietGAP standards. The district has issued 41 planting area codes for over 6,149ha under mango for export to China, RoK, Japan, Australia, and the US.

