Weather

All water drainage pumping stations across Hanoi operate at full capacity

SGGPO

By 10 a.m. on October 7, rainfall in Hanoi had eased in intensity, but overnight downpours caused widespread flooding, disrupting traffic and daily life.

According to the latest update from Hanoi Drainage Company, the city recorded average rainfall of 100mm–180mm, with localized peaks of 348mm in Vinh Thanh, 334mm in O Cho Dua, 248mm in Tu Liem and 257mm in Dai Mo.

557657948-1224637419692786-1304132714346907488-n-125-6759.jpg
Persistent heavy rainfall has inundated numerous streets across Hanoi.
557462472-1224637406359454-4887547708401461633-n-8823-125.jpg

The Hanoi Department of Construction reported that, as of 10 a.m., water had receded at one location, allowing normal traffic flow. However, 122 areas remained flooded citywide, including 93 passable and 23 severely inundated and impassable.

Flooding has been reported across all parts of Hanoi in the To Lich River basin, the Nhue River basin, and the Long Bien River basin.

To address the flooding situation, 25 water drainage pumping stations across the city are currently operating at full capacity. Meanwhile, drainage workers are making continuous efforts to remove water, clear debris, open regulating lakes, and maximize the operation of pumping stations to lower water levels across the system.

558944630-1212536084249517-3861375589179335076-n-5637-7023.jpg
All water drainage pumping stations across Hanoi operate at their full capacity to address the current severe flooding situation.

At multiple flooded sites, workers have been stationed to monitor the situation and install warning signs to ensure the safety of pedestrians and vehicles. In areas where water levels range from 20 centimeters to 30 centimeters, authorities have also deployed personnel on site to direct traffic in addition to the above measures.

558164545-1212559067580552-3809907401467959737-n-8137-2756.jpg
Authorities have put warning signs on a severely flooded street.

As for sites where flooding exceeds 30 centimeters, authorities have conducted road closures, with barriers and warning signs put in place. Traffic police, road management units, drainage companies and local authorities have coordinated on-site operations and traffic control.

Related News
By Nguyen Quoc- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Hanoi Drainage Company pumping stations across Hanoi flooded sites To Lich River basin the Nhue River basin Long Bien River basin water drainage pumping stations

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn