Related agencies asked to adopt preventative measures for coming typhoon Matmo

Amid the complex developments of typhoon Matmo (storm No. 11), all responsible ministries and agencies were asked to have preventative measures for the upcoming natural disaster.

Tuyen Quang provincial police assist local residents in harvesting rice ahead of typhoon Matmo.

The National Civil Defense Steering Committee today issued an urgent dispatch requesting 14 northern provinces and cities, along with relevant ministries and agencies, to promptly implement storm prevention and response measures in accordance with the Prime Minister’s Directive No. 186/CD-TTg on October 4, 2025.

This directive was issued subsequent to a report from the General Department of Meteorology and Hydrology under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, confirming that the eye of typhoon Matmo was situated approximately 420 km east-southeast of Quang Ninh Province, exhibiting wind speeds ranging from levels 12–13, with gusts exceeding level 16.

The National Center for Hydrometeorological Forecasting has predicted that from tonight until noon tomorrow, October 6, the storm will directly affect areas from Quang Ninh to Hung Yen and Lang Son, bringing strong winds of level 8–10, gusting up to levels 11–12, along with widespread heavy rain.

In its urgent dispatch, the National Civil Defense Steering Committee requested local authorities in Quang Ninh, Hai Phong, Hung Yen, Ninh Binh, Bac Ninh, Lang Son, Cao Bang, Lao Cai, Lai Chau, Dien Bien, Thai Nguyen, Tuyen Quang, Phu Tho, and Hanoi to closely monitor the storm’s developments, proactively evacuate residents from dangerous areas, ban vessels from going out to sea, and ensure the safety of coastal tourist areas and essential infrastructure.

Provincial and municipal People’s Committee chairpersons are authorized to decide on school closures or temporary suspension of production in high-risk areas.

The Steering Committee also assigned the Ministry of National Defense, the Ministry of Public Security, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment to coordinate with local authorities in mobilizing rescue and relief forces to be ready for any situation.

The Committee requested all relevant forces including meteorological monitoring units, dike protection teams, flood prevention and control agencies, and rescue and relief units to maintain strict duty shifts and report regularly, enabling the national steering body to issue timely directions and minimize the damage caused by the typhoon.

By Phuc Hau - Translated by Anh Quan