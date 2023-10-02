Airports get ready for non-stop toll collection

The Vietnam Road Administration has just suggested the Ministry of Transport submit a report of a trial program on implementing non-stop electronic toll collection (ETC) at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat airports in six months for the PM’s approval.

At present, airports across the country, particularly Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat airports still require drivers to stop at toll booths to pay fees in cash. It takes a lot of time to leave airports, especially on national public holidays and festivals with severe congestion.

Chief of the Office of the Ministry of Transport Uong Viet Dung said airports’ infrastructure is generally adequate and appropriate for the installation of non-stop electronic toll collection (ETC) systems. At present, some five million vehicles have ETC tags, and the number of transactions through the ETC toll systems has accounted for 90 percent of total cashless transactions at toll plazas nationwide.

According to the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), the unit has coordinated with partners to conduct surveys on installing ETC systems at airports across the country, excluding Van Don Airport in Quang Ninh Province. The toll stations at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat airports are ready to pilot electronic toll collection. The remaining airfields are also well-prepared for project implementation.

Vehicles’ owners can use ePass (VDTC) and eTag (VETC) to pay entry and exit fees at airports, a representative of the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) said.