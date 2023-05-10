Transport ministry proposes pilot plan of toll collection on nine expressways

The Ministry of Transport has just proposed a pilot plan of toll collection set for nine expressways that have been invested by the State and are scheduled to be put into operation before 2025.

The expressways include HCMC-Trung Luong, eight sections of the Eastern North-South Expressway for the 2017 - 2020 period consisting of Cao Bo-Mai Son, Mai Son- National Road 45, National Road 45 – Nghi Son, Nghi Son – Dien Chau, Cam Lo- La Son, Vinh Hao- Phan Thiet, Phan Thiet – Dau Giay and My Thuan Bridge 2.

The implementation period will be applied until the laws on toll collection for expressways are passed by the National Assembly. Toll rates are determined on the basis of three principles. Firstly, the rates are calculated based on the benefits and affordability of expressway users. Secondly, the total amount of toll fees collected after deducting operating expenses must be residual to ensure balance for the State budget. Thirdly, they are calculated for each specific route in accordance with local socioeconomic conditions.

The Ministry of Transport proposes a comprehensive automatic non-stop toll collection at multi-lane-merging areas on expressways, and between State projects and PPP projects. The revenue after deducting operating expenses will be contributed to the central budget or local budget in accordance with the exploitation and investment plans.

In order to conduct the pilot plan of toll collection, the Government needs to propose the National Assembly to promulgate a resolution to approve the pilot program.

After that, the Government will issue a Decree providing instructions for toll collection, management and use of the collected money. On this basis, the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Finance will issue relevant legal documents.