Airlines to provide 3,200 additional flights for April 30-May 1 holiday

Airlines including Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines, and Vasco will add 610,000 seats, equivalent to more than 3,200 domestic flights, during National Reunification Day.

Phu Quoc International Airport (Photo: SGGP)

The frequency of flights on key routes and to major tourist destinations between Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and provinces and cities such as Da Nang, Can Tho, Phu Quoc, Hue, Hai Phong, Thanh Hoa, Quy Nhon, Pleiku, Chu Lai, and Dong Hoi has increased.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, the seat occupancy rates on routes between Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and localities have reached more than 50 percent for flights on April 29-May 4. Among these, the occupancy rates on some routes reached 90-100 percent on April 30, such as Hanoi – Hue, Hanoi – Tuy Hoa, Hanoi – Chu Lai, Hanoi – Dong Hoi, Ho Chi Minh City – Phu Quoc, Ho Chi Minh City – Con Dao, and Ho Chi Minh City – Tuy Hoa.

The occupancy rate of seats on routes, including Nha Trang – Ho Chi Minh City, Tuy Hoa – Ho Chi Minh City, Phu Quoc – Hanoi, Tuy Hoa –Hanoi, and Dong Hoi –Hanoi, has achieved 100 percent on May 3-4.

The seat occupancy rates are below 60 percent on the Ho Chi Minh City–Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City – Hanoi, Hanoi – Da Nang, and Hanoi – Ho Chi Minh City routes.

For the Hanoi-Ho Chi Minh City route, the maximum price per ticket per trip is VND5.3 million (US$205) on the first day of the holiday.

One-way price caps for Ho Chi Minh City – Da Nang, Hanoi–Da Nang, Hanoi-Phu Quoc, and Hanoi – Cam Ranh are VND3,579,000, VND3,699,000, VND4,500,000 million, and VND3,861,000 per person, respectively.

By Bich Quyen—Translated by Kim Khanh