Airlines plan to add 1.5 million seats for upcoming public holidays

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) announced that Vietnamese airlines plan to operate 7,536 flights to meet the surging demand during National Reunification Day, up 24 percent compared to normal days.

Airlines will add 1.5 million seats during the National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1) holidays. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, the carriers will provide about 1.5 million seats on domestic routes from April 25 to May 5, up 22 percent compared to the same period last year.

There will be 5,083 flights from and to Ho Chi Minh City, equivalent to 1.03 million seats, while the Hanoi–Ho Chi Minh City route will see 1,261 trips.

In addition, during the peak summer period from May 15 to August 15, airlines will operate 68,558 flights, presenting an average number of 745 flights per day and up 18 percent compared to last summer.

Among them, routes from and to tourist destinations, such as Cam Ranh, Phu Quoc, Da Lat, and Quy Nhon, account for 30 percent, while main routes between Hanoi, Da Nang, and Ho Chi Minh City account for 39 percent.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has adjusted the takeoff and landing frequency at Tan Son Nhat International Airport to meet the enhanced flight planning.

Accordingly, the airport will increase its capacity to 46 daytime flights per hour and 36 night flights per hour during the summer peak period.

By Bich Quyen—Translated by Kim Khanh