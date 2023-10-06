Airlines required to report flight schedules for Tet holiday

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has just issued an official letter requiring domestic airlines to submit reports in detail about the flight schedule serving for the Tet holiday of 2024.

The flight schedule serving for the Tet holiday will fall from January 24 (the 15th day of the last lunar month of 2023) to February 24, 2024 (the 15th day of the first lunar month of 2024).

In addition, the CAAV required the airlines to report the flight schedule on each air route during the peak period of the Tet holiday. Basing on the flight exploitation during the Tet holiday of 2023, the airlines should propose an appropriate plan for this year to avoid the situation of out-of-stock or rare tickets.

Information from air ticket agents showed that the airlines have offered for sale six million tickets for the Tet holiday at expensive prices. Accordingly, they have started selling tickets on some air routes from Ho Chi Minh City to Vinh, Thanh Hoa and Nghe An during peak period with the fare of VND4 million (US$164) to VND6 million (US$245) for round-trip tickets.

The CAAV required Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet, Bamboo Airways, Pacific Airlines and Vietravel Airlines to submit reports on market demand, flight exploitation plan, demand for using the number of landing and taking off slots at airports during the peak time of the Tet holiday in 2024.

Besides, the CAAV required relevant units to strengthen works to ensure security and prevent luggage loss at airports. Ground service units and aviation staff are assigned to review the whole process of passenger and luggage handling to better their service.