Airlines required to add flights connecting to HCMC for Reunification holiday

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam urged domestic airlines to increase flight frequency connecting to HCMC for the great celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 –2025).

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV), various key events will take place in Ho Chi Minh City from April 20 to May 5; therefore, Vietnamese carriers have been required to add flights to and from Ho Chi Minh City, especially on the Hanoi–Ho Chi Minh City route, to meet the travel needs of Party and State leaders, delegate and people attending the anniversary celebration.

The CAAV urged airlines to increase their operations during off-peak hours.

Newly- inaugurated terminal T3 of Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City has just been put into operation in the peak travel period during the National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1) holiday.

Additionally, the CAAV is ready to receive comments from passengers through the hotlines of local airport authorities at https://caa.gov.vn/tin-tuc/duong-day-nong-cua-cuc-hkvn-va-cac-cang-vu-hang-khong-20150724112912459.htm to address and resolve any problems during flight operations.

Previously, the CAAV had instructed Vietnamese carriers to enhance service quality and ensure flight safety to meet high travel demand during the upcoming National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1) holiday and the 2025 summer peak season, especially on routes to and from Ho Chi Minh City.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong