Airlines ramp up aircraft wet leasing to meet Tet holiday demand

The first additional aircraft touches down at Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

With a sharp increase in air travel demand during the Tet holiday, especially on routes between Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and various destinations, airlines have experienced a significant rise in bookings. In response to this surge, most airlines have expanded their fleets by leasing additional aircraft.

Vietnam's national carrier, Vietnam Airlines, recently announced its decision to lease an additional four Airbus A320 aircraft under wet leasing arrangements. This strategic move aims to facilitate nearly 1,000 additional flights to meet the heightened demand during the festive period.

The first additional aircraft landed at Tan Son Nhat International Airport on the evening of January 25 and will be put into operations from January 26. Vietnam Airlines plans to receive the rest of the aircraft in early February 2024.

These extra aircraft, each with a capacity of 180 passengers, will be serviced by Vietnam Airlines' flight attendants and foreign crew members, adhering to the airline's service standards, excluding the entertainment system.

As of now, Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines, and VASCO are anticipated to provide a total of 2.86 million seats during the peak Tet period across domestic and international flight networks. To enhance passenger options for booking tickets during this period, the Vietnam Airlines Group has substantially increased the number of early-morning and late-night flights, totaling over 1,300 additional flights.

Similarly, Vietjet Air has reinforced its fleet by leasing an additional four aircraft just before the peak period to accommodate passengers on both domestic and international routes.

Bamboo Airways has also disclosed the addition of two Airbus A320 aircraft to support operations during the peak Tet season in 2024.

Mr. Dinh Viet Thang, Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, said that during this year's Tet holiday, the number of air passengers is projected to rise by approximately 10-15 percent compared to last year. The CAAV will continue to monitor the situation and advise airlines to maintain balance and increase flights on routes with high demand.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Thuy Doan