Travel

Airlines proposed to add more flights to Dien Bien during grand celebration

SGGPO

The People's Committee of Dien Bien Province has just issued a dispatch suggesting an increase in the frequency of flights to the locality to meet the high travel demand of people on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory.

l.jpg
Dien Bien Airport

The provincial leaders informed that a grand celebration marking the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory will take place in Dien Bien Province.

This is a significant national event with the attendance of the Party and State leaders, and leaders from ministries and centrally-run agencies and provinces as well as international guests, tourists, and people.

Therefore, the People's Committee of Dien Bien Province suggested the Ministry of Transport, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam and domestic airlines increase the frequency of flights to Dien Bien Airport serving for delegates and people, especially increasing the frequency of flights from Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City to Dien Bien from May 3 to May 9.

Specifically, Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet Air are proposed to arrange early flights at 5 a.m.-6 a.m. on May 7 to serve working delegations attending the events, military parade and parade marking the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory in Dien Bien Province.

By Do Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory frequency of flights Working Delegations Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam domestic airlines

