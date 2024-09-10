Vietnam Airlines has announced that it will provide free transport of relief goods on flights operated by its members - Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines, and Vasco - from September 10.

Vietnam Airlines offers free transport for relief goods to storm-affected localities. (Photo: VNA)

It aims to support those affected by Typhoon Yagi in northern provinces.

The national flag carrier is set to waive all related transportation fees, fuel surcharges, and related charges, and gives priority to the transport of the aids on flights departing from airports nationwide to Noi Bai (Hanoi), Cat Bi (Hai Phong), Vinh (Nghe An), Tho Xuan (Thanh Hoa), Van Don (Quang Ninh), and Dien Bien.

This program is available to the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) at all levels, provincial and municipal People's Committees, the Vietnam Red Cross Society at all levels, and licensed charitable organizations recognized by the government.

Organizations and individuals wishing to transport relief goods to assist locations affected by the storm may coordinate through the mentioned agencies to benefit from the free transport.

Additionally, to register and secure space for free transport, eligible groups can contact Mai Thi Dao from the airline’s planning and cargo marketing department, at 0982049864 or via email at daomt@vietnamairlines.com.

On the afternoon of September 10, Vietnam Airlines also announced an initial donation of VND300 million (US$12,160) for storm victims, contributed by employees and member units of the airline.

Vietnamplus