Airlines add 7.3 million seats for summer

Carriers, including Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines, and Vasco announced that they will provide more than 7.3 million additional seats on local and international routes to meet the peak summer demand from June 1 to August 15.

In the peak period, airlines will operate nearly 500 flights a day, presenting an increase of approximately 30 percent compared to normal days.

The routes to benefit from this program are Hanoi/HCMC- Da Nang/Con Dao/Hue/Quy Nhon/Nha Trang/ Da Lat/Phu Quoc, and flights to Japan, South Korea, and Thailand.

According to carriers, the seat occupancy rate on air routes during the summer vacation reached more than 50 percent. The airlines have recommended passengers should book tickets early to enjoy a range of options and cheap flights.

In addition, passengers are required to use various forms of check-in to avoid long queues and save time at airports and should arrive at least two hours before a domestic flight, three hours prior to an international flight to complete procedures.