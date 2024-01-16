Airlines add 310 extra flights during peak period of Tet

Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines, and VASCO have just announced their plans to further increase capacity by over 66,200 seats.

Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines, and VASCO have just announced their plans to further increase capacity by over 66,200 seats, translating to more than 310 additional domestic flights during the peak period from January 25 to February 24 (from the 15th day of the twelfth lunar month in the Year of the Cat to the 15th day of the first lunar month in the Year of the Dragon).

This expansion will bring the total number of domestic and international flights for the three airlines during the peak period of the Lunar New Year to approximately 2.64 million seats, equivalent to 12,374 flights.

The intensified flights are mainly concentrated on domestic routes connecting Ho Chi Minh City with major destinations such as Hanoi, Da Nang, Hai Phong, Vinh, Thanh Hoa, Quy Nhon, Hue, Quang Nam, Tuy Hoa, Da Lat, Cam Ranh, Buon Ma Thuot, Pleiku, and Phu Quoc.

During the peak Tet period, with a significant surge in travel demand, airlines advise passengers to proactively plan and secure their flight tickets early. Additionally, passengers are encouraged to complete the check-in process in advance through the website, mobile applications, the hotline 1900 6265 (telephone check-in), or at self-service kiosks.

Passengers should arrive at the airport two hours before the scheduled departure for domestic flights and three hours before the scheduled departure for international flights.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Bao Nghi