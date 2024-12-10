Air tickets for Tet holiday nearly sold out

Airlines plan to offer more than 6.9 million seats on domestic and international routes from January 14 to February 12, 2025, with an average of 227,000 seats per day, up 4 percent compared with the 2024 Tet period.

However, as of the present, travelers are unable to find tickets on many routes, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) announced on December 10.

According to Vietnam Airlines, there are only business class tickets on the HCMC-Hue route on January 25, 2025 (the 26th of the last month of 2024 of the lunar calendar), the first official holiday of the 2025 Lunar New Year, priced at VND4.78 million (US$188.4). Air tickets for nine trips on this route operated by the low-cost carrier Vietjet have almost been sold out.

Tickets for flights connecting HCMC and Pleiku in Gia Lai Province, Dong Hoi in Quang Binh Province, Tuy Hoa in Phu Yen Province, and Chu Lai in Quang Nam have also been sold out.

Vietnam Airlines is offering a one-way ticket on the HCMC-Hanoi route at the price of VND3.7 million (US$146), while the price of Vietjet Air is VND3.6 million (US$142). Only business class seats worth nearly VND12 million (US$473) have been left for this route offered by Bamboo Airways.

Only two early morning flights out of 24 trips by Vietnam Airlines on the HCMC-Da Nang route have been left. An economy class seat is priced at VND2.5 million, while a business class ticket is VND5.1 million.

Vietjet Air’s airfares cost from VND2.4–VND3.4 million, while Bamboo Airways’ business class tickets are sold at a price of VND6.3 million each.

To meet the increasing travel demand during the 2025 Lunar New Year, Vietnam Airlines recently received three new aircraft in December 2024 and plans to lease four additional aircraft to serve the peak Tet holiday. Each aircraft is expected to operate 180 flights during this time.

Similarly, Vietjet has just received additional aircraft and plans to rent 6-10 wet-leasing aircraft while Vietravel Airlines and Bamboo Airways are also working with partners to acquire more aircraft.

By Bich Quyen - Translated by Kim Khanh