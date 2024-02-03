Air tickets for some routes still available before Tet

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam said that following the supplementation of domestic flights serving for the Lunar New Year, air tickets before Tet are still available for some routes.

Illustrative photo

Accordingly, as for the Ho Chi Minh City – Buon Ma Thuot route, the booking rate is now at 76 percent to 83 percent on February 3, February 4, and February 5 while the rate for the HCMC – Tuy Hoa route ranges from 70 percent to 72 percent.

Similarly, the booking rate for the HCMC – Quy Nhon route on February 3 and February 9 ranges from 76 percent to 78 percent while the rate for HCMC – Vinh on February 9 reaches 67 percent.

As for routes from HCMC to Hai Phong, Hue, Pleiku, Thanh Hoa, Quang Nam, Quang Binh and so on, the booking rate is higher, reaching from 85 percent to 99 percent.

In addition, the booking rate for HCMC – Hanoi at the current time is getting more and more increased over the last year but the number of air tickets for the routes is reducing.

Some agents are now selling air tickets at the lowest price of VND2.9 million (US$119). This is lower than the previous level of VND3.5 million (US$144) per ticket.

As for the period after Tet, falling from February 13 to February 18 (the fourth day to the ninth day of the first lunar month of 2024), the routes between various localities and HCMC have seen high booking rates and tickets have been sold out for some routes.

By Minh Duy- Translated by Huyen Huong