AI being deployed as key innovation in development of next-generation cities

The integration of artificial intelligence is expected to drive the development of next-generation cities.

As a key event within the framwork of Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Festival 2025 at 23-9 (September 23) Park in District 1, Saigon Books, in collaboration with the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, successfully hosted an engaging exchange program themed 'Living and Working with AI: Integration to Develop Future Cities.'

The program seeks to raise public awareness about the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on work, daily life, and urban management, while offering guidance on how individuals can adapt and thrive in the digital era. Featured guests include Deputy Director Dao Trung Thanh of the Blockchain Technology and Artificial Intelligence Institute (ABAII), and Deputy Director Le Truong Hien Hoa of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism.

The program serves not only as a platform for dialogue on artificial intelligence, helping participants explore diverse perspectives—from theoretical concepts to real-world applications in the modern era—but also offers a chance to delve into two notable books such as AI 2041 by Kai-Fu Lee and Chen Qiufan, and Co-Intelligence by Professor Ethan Mollick.

Vice President Dao Trung Thanh explained the necessity for contemporary youth to critically re-evaluate their position within a rapidly evolving, AI-driven global landscape. He argued for a paradigm shift, moving beyond the prevalent anxiety surrounding AI's potential to displace human labor, and instead embracing a proactive approach focused on synergistic collaboration.

He advised to replace the persistent question of ‘Will AI replace human?’ with a strategic inquiry into ‘How can people effectively collaborate with AI?’

Vice President Dao Trung Thanh argued that 'Co-Intelligence' is essential for redefining the relationship between humans and machines, promoting a model of mutual contribution. He cited Ethan Mollick's 'Companion Intelligence' as a key text for changing individual views on AI.

According to Vice President Dao Trung Thanh, the concept of ‘Co-Intelligence’ is essential to redefining the relationship between humans and machines—one that emphasizes collaboration over competition, where both parties work together to create value. He stressed that thinking with AI will be a fundamental skill for young people in the upcoming decade.

Deputy Director Le Truong Hien Hoa, addressing AI's role in management, discussed its application in operational practices and policy planning.

Moreover, he added that the tourism industry, which heavily relies on personalized experiences and customer behavior analysis, requires AI for product design and destination data management. He concluded by asserting that digital transformation demands a shift from intuitive decision-making to data-driven analysis and forecasting.

Deputy Director Le Truong Hien Hoa also emphasized that AI comprehension and application extend beyond technology engineers, representing a practical responsibility for state executives in the development of smart cities.

By Trong Trung – Translated by Anh Quan