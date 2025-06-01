Exhibition presents Ho Chi Minh City in the Past and Present

The event themed “Ho Chi Minh City: Past and Present” is held from May 28 to June 1 at Riverside Park in Thu Duc City.

It offers a journey connecting past and present while invites the public to explore the evolving beauty of the city across different historical periods.

The program was organized to preserve and promote the cultural and historical values of the city through exhibitions and activities featuring vintage and contemporary products. The event also marks the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification, honors long-standing local brands, and promotes a sustainable lifestyle.

The event space was designed as a harmonious blend of Saigon’s classical architecture and the modern lines of today’s urban landscape. It recreated prominent streetscapes, including themed areas such as ‘Antique Street,’ ‘Time Street,’ ‘Keepsake Street,’ and ‘Legend Street,’ showcasing historical artifacts and treasured memorabilia that reflect the city’s development journey over the past 50 years.

The ‘Streets of Today’ includes ‘Brand Street,’ ‘Recycled Street,’ ‘Cultural Heritage Street,’ and ‘Commerce Street,’ which introduced to visitors breakthrough innovations, practical environmental solutions, and enduring local brands, contributing to building a better future for the community.

One of the highlights of the event was the vintage vehicle exhibition, featuring hundreds of classic models from legendary brands such as Vespa, Peugeot, Volkswagen, and Simson, alongside antique automobiles from Europe and the United States. Each vehicle was meticulously restored and preserved in its original style, transporting visitors back to an era when the rhythmic rumble of motorbikes was a familiar sound echoing through city streets.

According to the organizers, the event is expected to attract over 50,000 in-person visitors and generate more than one billion online interactions across social media platforms.

By Tieu Tan—Translated by Kim Khanh