HCMC launches social listening software

The HCMC Department of Information and Communications on February 27 launched social listening software, Socialbeat, with AI integration to monitor, track, and analyze over one billion items of information a day.

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Hoa, Head of the Electronic Information Department of the HCMC Department of Information and Communications speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The real-time tool covers a wide variety of sources, including all major social networks such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and other social media channels.

According to Mr. Nguyen Thanh Hoa, Head of the Electronic Information Division of the HCMC Department of Information and Communications, the social listening software is used to help government agencies proactively receive and better understand the opinions and needs of citizens and businesses on activities, guidelines and policies, and legal documents. It is also a channel to capture feedback from citizens on issues in the city.

Director of the HCMC Department of Information and Communications Lam Dinh Thang said that the software serves as shared data for the entire city. (Photo: SGGP)

Director of the HCMC Department of Information and Communications Lam Dinh Thang said that the software serves as shared data for the entire city that is managed and monitored by a standing agency. The Department of Information and Communications of the city will provide training courses for the units to exploit information across various social media channels.

At the launching ceremony, the municipal Department of Information and Communications, the HCMC Union of Business Association, and the HCMC Bar Association signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on protecting people and businesses from risks of social media platforms, propagandizing and educating laws, providing legal assistance and consulting to residents and enterprises.

By Ba Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh