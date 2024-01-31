HCMC Center for Digital Transformation launched

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai chaired the launching ceremony of the HCMC Center for Digital Transformation on January 30.

At the ceremony, the city’s chairman issued decisions on appointing Director and Deputy Directors of the HCMC Digital Transformation Center.

Speaking at the event, Director of the HCMC Department of Information and Communications Lam Dinh Thang stated that, as of present, 100 percent of State agencies have implemented the official email system and online video conferences.

HCMC has restructured the process of solving administrative procedures in the digital environment and reached 740 online public services. However, the process and regulations among ministries, departments, and localities have not been implemented synchronously. Technological infrastructure and internal network, especially at the ward, commune, and town levels, must be upgraded to ensure smooth connectivity to the city’s system.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai hands over decisions on appointing Director and Deputy Directors of the HCMC Digital Transformation Center. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai asked the HCMC Department of Information and Communications to allocate capital and build operation institutions related to digital transformation.

Communication of individuals and organizations with the city's administrative apparatus, management and operation of administrative activities of the city must be implemented on a digital platform, he emphasized.

At the event, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai handed over decisions appointing Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Information and Communications Vo Thi Trung Trinh as Director of the HCMC Digital Transformation Center; and Director of the HCMC Information and Communications Center under the city’s Department of Information and Communications Nguyen Duc Chung as Deputy Director of the HCMC Digital Transformation Center.

The city’s Chairman asked the HCMC Digital Transformation Center to promptly complete the organizational apparatus, build institutions, create goals, and launch specific plans to help the administrative system operate smoothly, quickly, accurately, and effectively.

By Ba Tan, Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh