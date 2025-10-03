Agro-Forestry-Fishery exports surge to US$52.3 billion in first 9 months

Vietnam earned US$52 billion in the first 9 months of the year thanks to agricultural, forestry and fishery exports, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

Vietnam's Ministry of Agriculture and Environment announced yesterday that the country’s exports of agricultural, forestry, and fishery products reached a robust US$52.31 billion in the first nine months of 2025, marking a 14 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024.

Farmers in Thuan Hanh Commune of Lam Dong Province harvest durian.

The estimated export turnover for September 2025 alone was $6.35 billion, an 11.8 percent rise over September 2024.

The impressive overall growth was driven by significant gains across key product groups:

Sector

Export Value (9 months)

Year-on-Year Growth

Agricultural Products

$28.51 billion

16.8 percent

Animal Husbandry Products

$447.5 million

18.6 percent

Fishery Products

$8.12 billion

12.3 percent

Forestry Products

$13.41 billion

7.4 percent

Production Inputs

$1.82 billion

33.1 percent

Salt

$8 million

96.3 percent



In terms of market distribution, Asia maintained its position as the largest regional market, accounting for 43.9 percent of Vietnam's agro-forestry-fishery export share. The Americas and Europe followed, representing 23 percent and 14.2 percent of the total, respectively. The smaller markets of Africa and Oceania accounted for 3 percent and 1.3 percent of the share.

Farmers in Thap Muoi Commune of Dong Thap Province harvest rice in the field.

Comparing the first nine months of 2025 to the same period last year, export values saw strong increases across all major territories. Specifically, Europe witnessed the most substantial increase at 40.6 percent. Africa saw a dramatic surge of 91.6 percent. The Americas increased by 11.4 percent. Oceania and Asia recorded increases of 6.5 percent and 4.1 percent, respectively.

The United States remained the single largest export market, claiming a 20.6 percent share, followed closely by China at 20 percent, and Japan at 7.1 percent.

Export values to these top three markets also experienced robust growth year-on-year. For instance, the United States increased by 9 percent, China by 5.9 percent, and Japan by 23.9 percent.

The Ministry attributed the sustained growth to effective market diversification and increased demand for high-quality Vietnamese products globally.

By Duc Trung - Translated by Anh Quan