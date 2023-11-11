Agencies propose financial support to improve fertility rates

Responsible agencies are proposing financial support for women giving birth to a second child in localities with low fertility rates.

The Department of Population under the Ministry of Health coordinated with the Vietnam Association of Obstetrics and Gynecology to organize a conference on the current situation of low fertility in Vietnam and solutions in Hanoi yesterday.

At the conference, Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Lien Huong stated that Vietnam is facing a situation of significant fertility disparities between regions adding that the Southeast region, the Mekong Delta and the Central Coast are witnessing serious falling birth rates.

According to participants, a sustained low fertility rate will leave many consequences such as rapid population aging, a reduced working-age population, lower living standards, increased pressure on social security, and higher healthcare and other social costs. Moreover, declines in birth rates lead to labor shortages as well as reduced consumption.

Provinces with low fertility rates with a total population of 37.9 million people will have a great impact on sustainable development for the country. In particular, low fertility rates are not only seen in some urban areas with developed economic conditions but also in many localities with difficult socio-economic conditions in the Mekong Delta region, which plays an important role in agricultural production for national food security.

The representative of the Department of Population said that the lowest fertility rates in Vietnam are in the Southeast and the Mekong River Delta, with total fertility rates (TFRs -calculated as the number of children per woman) of 1.56 children per woman and 1.8 children per woman, respectively. If the total fertility level is below 1.3 children per woman, it’s impossible to return fertility rates to replacement levels.

Furthermore, experiences of other country has shown that many countries around the world have succeeded in reducing fertility, but no country has succeeded in bringing the very low fertility rate to replacement level though they have been introducing policies to raise fertility including attractive financial incentives.

Faced with this situation, a representative of the Department of Population said that while developing the draft Population Law, responsible agencies have proposed state measures to encourage women to have 2 children in the provinces and cities with a low birth rate.

Accordingly, agencies propose solutions such as one-time financial support when a woman gives birth to her second child. Moreover, organizations and businesses participating in providing counseling and support services for marriage and family enjoy policies to encourage socialization in the health sector.

Last but not least, the government should develop a suitable environment and community to create conditions to help couples with 2 children take good care of and raise their children. Additionally, employers should have social responsibilities toward employees raising children.