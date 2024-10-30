Administrative reform towards satisfaction of people, businesses

The Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee this morning held a conference to receive briefings on recent developments, key policies and strategic directions that need to be communicated to the public for October.

Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Home Affairs Phan Kieu Thanh Huong reports at the conference.

Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Home Affairs Phan Kieu Thanh Huong reported an overview of the administrative reform development process in the country in general and administrative reform works in Ho Chi Minh City in particular.

The Deputy Director of the Department of Home Affairs of Ho Chi Minh City emphasized that administrative reform is not the task of an agency or unit alone but of the whole socio-political system; the satisfaction of people and businesses is identified as the goal for the implementation.

Regarding the administrative reform index of Ho Chi Minh City ranking 33 out of 63 in 2023, the Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Home Affairs mentioned a number of reasons for the decrease in the city's points including the short survey completion time of a survey on people's satisfaction with the service quality of state administrative agencies while the number of survey samples of the city is much higher than that of other localities; difficulties in reorganizing the apparatus, reducing public non-business units and using personnel and civil servant payrolls in accordance with regulations.

The Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Home Affairs hoped that the rapporteurs and the Propaganda and Education Board of units would share the efforts and difficulties of the city; and widely communicated to people and businesses, thereby, helping Ho Chi Minh City earn more points when surveying the level of satisfaction.

Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Tho Truyen speaks at the conference.

At the conference, Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Tho Truyen required the team of reporters and the Propaganda and Education Board of units to focus on propagating the Party Congress at all levels, Politburo Directive 35-CT/TW on Party Congresses at all levels towards the 14th National Party Congress, Plan 377 of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee on preparing and organizing the grassroots Party Congress and the upper-level grassroots Party Congress for the 2025-2030 term.

