Administrative reform for residents, businesses’ satisfaction: HCMC Chairman

Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai requested that all government agencies and organizations must carry out real reform in administrative procedures to win residents and businesses’ satisfaction.

Chairman Phan Van Mai

This morning, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee held a conference to summarize the administrative reform work in 2023 as well as tasks in 2024. Chairman Phan Van Mai of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee cum Head of Ho Chi Minh City Administrative Reform Steering Committee chaired the conference.

Addressing the conference, Chairman Phan Van Mai praised standing agencies for implementing the updated set of Public Administration Reform Index (PAR INDEX), Department and District Competitiveness Index (DDCI), and the Digital Transformation Index (DTI) with the aim to provide substantive and valuable results.

In the coming time, the HCMC Chairman requested heads of departments, agencies, district administrations and members of the Ho Chi Minh City Administrative Reform Steering Committee to continue to review and analyze the results in addition to supplementation of the 2024 plan for better administrative reform work. In particular, each department, agency and district administration must correctly identify the existing shortcomings to find workable solutions.

Chairman Phan Van Mai emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City's administrative reform work must always be continued, improved and promoted to win city dwellers' and businesses’ requirements and city development requirements. He noted that any unit is doing well at the present time, but if it does not continue to maintain, innovate, and improve its methods, it will fall behind. Therefore, units must compete substantively for the ultimate goal - winning satisfaction and praise from people and businesses.

He repeated the 2024 administrative reform tasks issued by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee from the end of 2023 with 21 targets, 8 groups of solution tasks, and 98 specific tasks. Moreover, the People’s Committee has assigned specific tasks to each individual, said Chairman Phan Van Mai. He added that each department, agency and organization must complete plans and report the results monthly and quarterly.

In particular, he requested heads of units to implement the annual administrative reform plan associated with the tasks of digital transformation and improving the competitiveness of departments, agencies and localities. At the same time, each agency, department, and locality must have a plan to bring all administrative procedures to digital platforms for the effective operation of the information system and connection with the National Public Service Portal to resolve administrative procedures online throughout the entire process, except for conditional administrative procedures.

Last but not least, departments and agencies need to restructure internal processes, digitize records, and publicize the results to people and businesses.

The Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee requested integrating the results of the digital transformation program, the project on developing the application of population database, e-identification and e-authentication for national digital transformation in the period 2022 - 2025, with a vision to 2030 (Project 06) in administrative reform while increasing the application of technology, especially AI in administrative activities.

In addition, they should urgently complete and implement the project ‘Building an efficient civil service in the city between 2024 and 2030’. He emphasized that this project is a preparation for future development because Ho Chi Minh City is a megalopolis which must consider how the civil service can adapt to the scale of the city, and how it will operate efficiently with the current apparatus.

The Chairman of the municipal People's Committee expects the project to be completed soon so that it can be implemented by the end of the year.

By Ngo Binh – Translated By Anh Quan