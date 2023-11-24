HCMC accelerating administrative reform to better serve laborers

Using IT applications, HCMC has been able to reduce the processing time of labor-related documents by 40 percent and better connect employers to suitable laborers via online job centers.



Tran Van Dung, employee of an electronic component manufacturing company in District 7, shared that his organization regularly hires foreign experts and needs to help those foreigners to obtain or extend a work permit in the HCMC Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs. Instead of visiting the mentioned department several times like before, he can now conduct the procedure online. After a few days, he only comes to that department once to receive the needed paper, saving him much time and effort.

Nguyen Thi Xuan from District 12 used to be a worker in a small garment processing factory in District 12. However, as the number of orders here decreased, she was laid off and had to apply for unemployment insurance benefits. After carrying out the procedure online and receiving an approval, in the afternoon of November 20, she came to a job center looking for new work.

Director Nguyen Van Hanh Thuc of the HCMC Employment Service Center informed that in the first 10 months this year, his center has received and processed nearly 143,000 documents for unemployment benefits (a rise of about 11 percent compared to this time last year). Around 5,500 of them were submitted via the National Public Service e-Portal and 670 via the One-Station Public Service of HCMC.

Besides this, the Employment Service Center also links employers in need of workers and the unemployed via its online job center.

Director Thuc shared that laborers can submit an application for their unemployment benefits online at any places with Internet access. This greatly saves both time and traveling cost while promoting the digital transformation process as well as building necessary databases to serve the task of job recommendation and job market monitoring.

The municipal Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs commented stated that it has offered 70 out of its 79 administrative procedures online via the One-Station Public Service of HCMC. Among them, 31 are totally processed online. The result is a reduction of processing time for 3 procedures of extending a work permit for foreigners working in Vietnam, confirming that a laborer is not eligible for a work permit, and registering for a directly signed labor contract.

Director of this department Le Van Thinh further informed that after 10 months adopting the city’s yearly theme, there have been positive results in administrative reform tasks, creating a more consistent, transparent, and effective apparatus. State officials here are regularly reminded to interact with citizens properly, and their works are evaluated precisely.

In the upcoming time, the HCMC Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Department is going to implement more IT applications in its management tasks to reduce document processing time for businesses and individuals.