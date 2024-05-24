Adjustment of national Seaport System Development Master Plan approved

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has just signed Decision No. 442/QD-TTg approving the adjustment of the national Seaport System Development Master Plan in the period 2021-2030 with a vision to 2050.

Design of the Can Gio international transshipment port in HCMC

Under the plan, the seaport system is expected to handle 1,249- 1,494 million tons of goods and receive 17.4 – 18.8 million passengers by 2030, meeting the demand for import and export of goods, trade between regions nationwide, transshipment and cargo in transit, and domestic and international passenger transportation.

The seaport system is divided into different groups depending on scale and function.

The first group includes five northern ports in Hai Phong, Quang Ninh, Thai Binh, Nam Dinh, and Ninh Binh.

The second group consists of six ports in the northern central region while the third one features eight ports in the southern central region, including the Truong Sa island district in Khanh Hoa Province.

Regarding the fourth group which comprises five ports in HCMC and the southern provinces of Dong Nai, Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Binh Duong, and Long An, the master plan is keen on completing the investment in ports in the Cai Mep Ha area, and Can Gio International Transshipment Port to establish a large-scale international transshipment port cluster at the Cai Mep estuary area, including Cai Mep and Can Gio port complexes, and finishing the relocation of ports on the Saigon River and other ports in accordance with HCMC’s urban development

The last one consists of 12 ports in the Mekong Delta.

In addition, the plan will prioritize the development of international gateway ports including Lach Huyen in Hai Phong, and Cai Mep-Thi Vai in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province, and building Can Gio International Transshipment Port as well as examining appropriate mechanisms to develop the Van Phong International Transhipment Port in the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa and Tran De seport in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Kim Khanh