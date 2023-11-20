HCMC sees decrease of three seaports

The Ministry of Transport has just announced a list of 296 seaports that are divided by locality instead of region.

Accordingly, HCMC will see a reduction in the number of ports, including Tan Cang, Holcim Hiep Phuoc, and Ba Son Shipyard.

Under the decision, in the northern region, Hai Phong has 50 seaports, followed by Khanh Hoa (17), Quang Ninh (14), Thanh Hoa (10), Da Nang (8) and Quang Ngai (8), Nghe An (7), Ha Tinh (6) and Binh Thuan (6), Quang Binh (4) and Binh Dinh (4), Quang Nam (3), Quang Tri (2) and Thua Thien-Hue (2), and Phu Yen (1).

In the southern region, Ba Ria-Vung Tau has 47 seaports, followed by HCMC (40), Dong Nai (18), Can Tho (17), Kien Giang (4), Long An, Dong Thap (3) and Vinh Long (3), Tien Giang, Hau Giang (2) and Tra Vinh (2), Ben Tre (1), Soc Trang (1), An Giang (1) and Ca Mau (1).

In addition, VIMC Hau Giang General Port and Lee & Man International Port will belong to the Hau Giang seaport. Tran De-Soc Trang port will join in Soc Trang seaport.

A number of new ports are added to the list, including a port of Van Phong 1 BOT Thermal Power Plant in Khanh Hoa, a specialized port of Nghi Son 2 Thermal Power Plant, a port of Gas & LNG Development Project and auxiliary types of petrochemical refining in Nghi Son EZ in Thanh Hoa, Trung Nam Ca Na international seaport in Ninh Thuan, and Hoa Phat Dung Quat port.