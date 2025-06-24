Additional 1,000 kilometers of coastal roads to be operational in 2025

The Ministry of Construction reported that more than 1,000 kilometers of new coastal roads will be completed and put into operation in 2025.

These coastal roads exclude sections overlapping with national highways.

The ministry also indicated that the coastal road network spans 2,838 kilometers, comprising 623 kilometers of national highways and 2,215 kilometers of local roads. These roads are planned, managed, invested and maintained by local authorities.

As of now, around 1,397 kilometers have been put into use, including 595 kilometers overlapping with national highways and 802 kilometers overlapping with local roads, while about 633 kilometers are currently under construction.

Of the total, 239 kilometers are on track for 2025, contributing to the goal of completing over 1,000 kilometers of coastal roads, excluding overlapping national highway sections.

The Ministry of Construction urged the localities working toward this to speed up progress and ensure early completion. They include Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Hue, Quang Nam, Binh Dinh, Ba Ria–Vung Tau, Ca Mau, and Kien Giang.

Illustrative photo

The localities are implementating the coastal road projects which are scheduled for completion in 2025.

The Ministry of Construction added that about 411 kilometers of coastal roads are awaiting investment, mainly local projects in the Mekong Delta, while nearly 400 kilometers remain unplanned.

By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong