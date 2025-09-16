ADB aids grassroots healthcare in disadvantaged areas

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is supporting a vital initiative to strengthen grassroots healthcare in Vietnam's most disadvantaged areas.

Dong Nai Provincial leaders (right) present flowers to congratulate the conference

A recent conference at Bom Bo Hotel in Dong Nai Province, co-hosted by the Ministry of Health and the ADB, celebrated the progress of the program, which is a key healthcare project for the 2019-2025 period.

Deputy Health Minister Do Xuan Tuyen underscored the importance of the project, stating that grassroots healthcare is the foundation of the national healthcare system, the front line to reach the people. Investing in grassroots healthcare is therefore investing in the health of all people.

The program aligns with Resolution 72-NQ/TW of the Politburo, which seeks to transform the healthcare sector. Key goals of the resolution include restructuring the system into a two-tiered model, implementing electronic health records for all citizens, and providing free regular health check-ups and eventually free hospital services. This is a revolutionary move designed to ease the burden on higher-level hospitals and bring quality medical care closer to communities.

Since 2019, the ADB project has operated in 15 provinces with particularly difficult socio-economic conditions. With a total investment of US$110.6 million, including $88.6 million in loans, $12 million in non-refundable aid, and $10 million in domestic counterpart funds, the program has delivered impressive results:

- Infrastructure: 166 of 273 new medical stations have been completed, and 211 of 277 stations have been repaired or upgraded. 354 stations have been equipped with new medical gear, significantly improving conditions for healthcare workers and the quality of care.

- Training: The program has trained nearly 900 healthcare workers in family medicine, managing non-communicable diseases, and cancer screening. Additionally, over 4,300 people in Tuyen Quang and Soc Trang have received free health screenings.

Deputy Health Minister Do Xuan Tuyen

Dong Nai Province, one of the beneficiaries, has built 20 new medical stations, repaired 25, and invested in modern equipment to boost the efficiency of its healthcare services.

As of now, the program has disbursed VND1,460 billion in ODA loans (72 percent of the plan) and nearly VND169 billion in counterpart funds from local authorities. The project is expected to reach about 91 percent of its target by the end of 2025.

Parties sign commitment to implement ADB program

The ADB's commitment not only improves grassroots healthcare but also solidifies the strategic role of community healthcare in Vietnam's future development.

By Bui LIem - Translated by Anh Quan