ACV needs to adjust investment policy for Long Thanh Airport's runway No. 2

The Ministry of Transport has just given feedback to the Airports Corporation of Vietnam on the proposal for investment and construction of runway No.2 and ground leveling for the passenger terminal 3 of Long Thanh International Airport.

At construction site of Long Thanh International Airport project

According to the Ministry of Transport, the proposal for investment and construction of the runway No.2 at the current time was suitable and the position of investment was in accordance with the scale of investment divergence approved by the National Assembly in the project's investment policy on the Resolution No.94/2015/QH13 on investment in the Long Thanh International Airport project in Vietnam.

Therefore, the proposal has to step-by-step implement the procedures for submitting and approving the adjustment of the project investment policy.

Based on this, the Prime Minister will approve the adjustment of component project 3 to add the new items.

As for the proposal of ground leveling for the passenger terminal 3 area of the Long Thanh International Airport, the Ministry of Transport said that the investment supplement had not been needed to adjust the investment policy which was on the investment scope of adjustment, supplement of the first period approved by the Prime Minister.

However, the proposal of using public investment capital on ground leveling for the passenger terminal 3 area of Long Thanh International Airport was inadequate.

Initially, the item investment would be used for airport exploitation in the first period and facilitated in the next periods of ACV.

Besides, the public investment capital sources for the period of 2021 – 2025 of the Ministry of Transport were insufficient to be allocated.

As this reason, the Ministry of Transport required ACV to review and update the total investment of the third component project to study, add the categories of projects of runway No.2 and ground leveling of the passenger terminal 3 area to create favorable conditions on procedures, capital sources and investment progress.

Previously, the ACV proposed to add VND5,411 billion (nearly US$218 million) to invest in two more projects at Long Thanh International Airport, including runway No.2 and the ground leveling for the passenger terminal 3 area.

According to the ACV, these two items need to be implemented immediately in advance of the first phase of Long Thanh International Airport being put into operation to avoid unsafety risks from red dust and noise during construction.

