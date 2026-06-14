People with meritorious service to receive gifts on War Invalids, Martyrs' Day

The State President has signed a decision approving gift packages for people with meritorious service to the national revolution on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947 – 2026).

Under the decision, beneficiaries will receive gifts at two support levels - VND600,000 (nearly US$23) and VND300,000.

The gift level of VND600,000 will be granted to Heroic Vietnamese Mothers currently receiving monthly preferential allowances, and individuals who had been awarded the title of before July 28, 2026, but had not yet completed procedures to receive monthly preferential benefits.

People with meritorious service to receive gifts on War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (Photo: qdnd.vn)

The same level will also apply to war invalids, beneficiaries entitled to policies equivalent to war invalids, category-B war invalids, and sick soldiers with a body injury rate of 81 percent or higher who are receiving monthly allowances.

In addition, soldiers exposed to toxic chemicals with a a body injury rate of 81 percent or higher who are receiving monthly preferential allowances; relatives of fallen soldiers receiving monthly survivor allowances; and relatives of two or more fallen soldiers who are receiving monthly survivor benefits, are eligible for the same gift level.

The VND300,000 gift level will be granted to war invalids, beneficiaries entitled to war invalid policies, category-B war invalids and sick soldiers with a body injury rate of 80 percent or below who are receiving monthly allowances.

Other eligible recipients include war invalids receiving work-capacity loss benefits; soldiers exposed to toxic chemicals with a body injury rate of 80 percent or below; representatives of martyrs’ families; and individuals responsible for worshipping martyrs in cases where no relatives remain.

The decision took effect on the date of signing (June 11). The Prime Minister, the Minister-Chairman of the Presidential Office, the Minister of Home Affairs, the Minister of Finance, and relevant state agencies have been tasked with implementing the decision.

Vietnamplus