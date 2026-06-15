HCMC–Trung Luong–My Thuan Expressway expansion speeds up

A delegation led by Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh conducted a site inspection of the expansion project for the Ho Chi Minh City–Trung Luong–My Thuan Expressway on June 14.

During the on-site inspection, Construction Minister Tran Hong Minh commended Deoca Group and consortium members for quickly overcoming initial obstacles and accelerating project implementation. The project has recorded roughly six percent progress, exceeding expectations for its early construction phase.

Construction Minister Tran Hong Minh conducts a site inspection of the Ho Chi Minh City–Trung Luong–My Thuan Expressway expansion project on June 14.

The minister praised the investor’s determination in implementing the project under a public-private partnership (PPP) model financed entirely through corporate and mobilized capital, without relying on state budget funds. He emphasized that the project serves as a practical example of the Government's efforts to foster private-sector development under the framework of Politburo Resolution No. 68-NQ/TW.

He also acknowledged Deoca Group’s proactive efforts in securing construction materials, organizing work efficiently and applying cement deep mixing (CDM) technology to improve weak soil foundations. These measures have helped enhance construction quality while accelerating project progress.

The minister also praised Deoca Group for its pioneering application of digital technologies in project management and execution, describing it as a benchmark for the transportation sector in advancing innovation and digital transformation under Politburo Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW.

Advanced digital tools, including Building Information Modeling (BIM) and data-driven management systems, have enabled tighter oversight of project implementation, quality control and spending. The minister said the technologies have delivered savings amounting to hundreds of billions of Vietnamese dong.

Minister Tran Hong Minh assigned Deputy Minister of Construction Pham Minh Ha to study and assess the model for wider adoption across the construction industry. He also proposed making digital technology application an important criterion in the selection of investors and contractors, while urging industry stakeholders to accelerate digital transformation to improve productivity, management efficiency and competitiveness.

Deoca Group and its consortium partners have overcome numerous challenges to rapidly advance construction of the Ho Chi Minh City–Trung Luong–My Thuan Expressway expansion project.

Highlighting the importance of human resource development, Minister Tran Hong Minh also commended the cooperation model linking government agencies, educational institutions and businesses, saying it provides a practical framework for developing a high-quality workforce tailored to the demands of construction projects.

The minister called for continued expansion of the model and stronger collaboration with educational institutions to develop a skilled workforce of engineers, specialists and technical workers capable of meeting the demands of the country’s next phase of transportation infrastructure development.

By staff Writers – Translated by Huyen Huong