Dai Ngai 1 Bridge construction accelerates, opening target set for 2027

The Ministry of Construction has called for faster progress on the Dai Ngai 1 Bridge project.

Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh and a working delegation inspected the Dai Ngai 1 Bridge construction site on National Highway 60 on June 14 to review progress on the project.

The Dai Ngai Bridge project, spanning the Hau River, has a total investment of nearly VND8 trillion (US$304 million) and is managed by Project Management Board 85. The more-than-15-kilometer project crosses Vinh Long Province and Can Tho City and includes both Dai Ngai 1 and Dai Ngai 2 bridges.

Construction Minister Tran Hong Minh inspects the Dai Ngai 1 Bridge construction site.

Package 15-XL, which covers the construction of Dai Ngai 1 Bridge and its approach roads, is valued at approximately VND3.87 trillion (US$147 million). Construction began in December 2024 and is currently scheduled for completion in June 2028.

According to Project Management Board 85, about 350 engineers and workers, supported by 90 pieces of equipment and machinery, are currently deployed across 26 construction fronts. To date, completed work is valued at around VND2.29 trillion (US$87 million), equivalent to more than 63 percent of the contract value.

The bridge approaches are expected to be completed in 2026. For the cable-stayed main bridge section between piers P21 and P26, all foundation work has been completed, while construction of the bridge towers is scheduled for completion by April 2027. The bridge's imported stay cables are being fabricated in accordance with the construction timeline to support upcoming installation activities.

Representatives of Project Management Board 85 brief Construction Minister Tran Hong Minh on progress at the Dai Ngai 1 Bridge project.

During the on-site inspection, the minister commended the investor and contractors for overcoming challenges related to geological conditions, hydrology and construction material supplies while maintaining project progress.

He urged all parties to continue maximizing resources, equipment and technical solutions to accelerate construction. The ministry has set a target of shortening the schedule by approximately six months and opening the route to traffic in 2027.

According to Minister Tran Hong Minh, once completed, Dai Ngai 1 Bridge, together with the already completed Dai Ngai 2 Bridge, will help complete National Highway 60, reduce travel times between Mekong Delta localities, ease pressure on National Highway 1 and create new opportunities for regional socioeconomic development.

The project is also expected to strengthen transportation infrastructure, logistics networks, seaports and inland ports while enhancing regional connectivity between Ho Chi Minh City and the provinces and cities of Vinh Long, Can Tho and Ca Mau.

Construction Minister Tran Hong Minh (center) meets with and encourages engineers and workers involved in the construction of Dai Ngai 1 Bridge.

The minister called on contractors, project management authorities and local governments to maintain close coordination, promptly address obstacles and accelerate construction to ensure the project's early completion.

By Tuan Quang – Translated by Huyen Huong