Nationwide "Digital Literacy" movement to empower Vietnamese women

The Vietnam Women’s Union outlines a bold 2026–2031 strategy to bridge the gender digital divide, combat domestic violence, and actively engage women in the green economy.

Nguyen Thi Minh Huong, Vice President of the Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU)

Nguyen Thi Minh Huong, Vice President of the Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU) said that the union will strive to ensure that by the end of this term, at least 80 percent of the union's members and 60 percent of women nationwide meet digital transformation requirements.

Speaking with a reporter from Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper ahead of the 14th National Women’s Congress for the 2026–2031 tenure, scheduled for June 17 and 18, Vice President Nguyen Thi Minh Huong highlighted both the immense opportunities and challenges facing Vietnamese women in the modern era.

According to her, while digital platforms and social media have opened doors for women to participate in the digital and green economies, a significant "digital gap" remains between genders and across different geographical regions. To address this disparity, the VWU will launch a nationwide "Digital Literacy" campaign.

Under the new initiative, 100 percent of local union branches will organize at least one annual training session to improve digital and green capabilities for their members.

The Women's Union of Xuan Hoa Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, guides its members in accessing and installing online applications and updating digital knowledge (Photo: Hong Hai)

For women in remote and mountainous regions, the VWU will focus on practical, high-impact digital skills:

* Accessing online public services

* Utilizing e-commerce platforms

* Developing online safety skills to prevent cyber threats.

The VWU is shifting its approach regarding gender-based violence from passive assistance to proactive prevention and protection. The union aims for 100 percent of identified women and child victims of violence to access appropriate support services.

In the upcoming term, the VWU will collaborate with local authorities to establish at least two "Safe Houses for Women and Children" models in every province and city, directly linked to a 24/7 hotline. Furthermore, existing local grassroots "Trusted Addresses" will be upgraded into immediate "first-touch points" to offer urgent intervention, legal counseling, and medical aid. The VWU will also lead inter-agency monitoring to ensure that violations are fully prosecuted.

To ease the domestic burden on women, the VWU emphasizes the need for shared household responsibilities, particularly urging men to participate actively in housework. Building a progressive and civilized family is not the sole responsibility of women, she noted.

To drive economic development, the VWU will focus on a three-pillar framework comprising Capability - Capital - Connection.

The union will execute government-backed projects, including the women's entrepreneurship support scheme for 2026–2035 and the cooperative management program for female workers running through 2030. Attention will be directed toward helping women adopt science, technology, and digital tools in business, particularly for collective economic models tied to the One Commune One Product (OCOP) program.

Furthermore, the VWU will encourage green, circular, and energy-saving business practices, helping female entrepreneurs list OCOP-compliant products on major e-commerce platforms. Key sustainability initiatives include piloting the "1 Woman - 1 Family - 1 Economic Model" framework alongside establishing at least one livelihood project cluster or female-managed cooperative per province to strengthen community-based market power.

The union plans to modernize its feedback loops by launching a 24/7 digital portal to receive recommendations and holding an annual "Month of Listening to the People" alongside grassroots policy dialogues.

At the national level, the VWU Central Committee aims to propose at least two national policies per year regarding gender equality and social welfare. The union will also select urgent issues affecting women for social monitoring and criticism, ensuring that post-inspection recommendations are fully resolved by relevant government bodies.

By Bich Quyen - Translated by Anh Quan