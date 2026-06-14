Dong Nai set to drive Vietnam’s next phase of economic growth: PM Le Minh Hung

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung emphasized Dong Nai City’s strategic role as a new growth driver for the country, anchored by the Long Thanh International Airport project and a network of major transport links.

On the afternoon of June 13, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung chaired a working session with the Standing Committee of the Dong Nai Party Committee to review the city’s socio-economic development, public investment disbursement, implementation of Resolution 57, operation of the two-tier local government model and measures to remove obstacles to boost growth.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at the working session with the Standing Committee of the Dong Nai City Party Committee. Photo: VNA/ Duong Giang

The Prime Minister urged Dong Nai to take decisive action to achieve double-digit economic growth, targeting annual growth of at least 10 percent. He called on local authorities to support businesses in expanding markets, boosting exports and accessing credit, while introducing policies to attract and train high-quality workers for industrial parks, export-processing zones and major investment projects.

Dong Nai was also instructed to work closely with ministries and centrally-run agencies to resolve long-delayed projects, accelerate administrative reform and reduce procedures affecting residents and businesses. The city should strengthen data sharing, expand online public services and effectively implement policies aimed at promoting private-sector development, enabling domestic enterprises to play a larger role in both local and global supply chains.

A key priority highlighted by the Prime Minister is accelerating public investment disbursement. Dong Nai has been tasked with disbursing 50 percent of its allocated public investment capital in the first half of 2026 and striving to fully disburse all allocated funds by year-end. He also stressed that the 2026-2030 medium-term public investment plan should focus on efficiency, reducing the number of projects while improving investment quality and effectiveness.

Long Thanh International Airport to open new development space

Regarding planning, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung called for close coordination between Dong Nai, centrally-run ministries and Ho Chi Minh City to ensure consistency among municipal, urban and functional-area plans, particularly those related to Long Thanh International Airport.

He described the airport as a national strategic project capable of creating a new growth pole for Dong Nai and the Southern economic region. The Prime Minister described the airport's scheduled launch by the end of 2026 as the country's top infrastructure priority, stressing that construction deadlines must be strictly maintained.

Dong Nai was instructed to work closely with the Ministry of Construction, relevant agencies and the Airports Corporation of Vietnam to resolve emerging issues, complete land clearance and ensure sufficient space for all remaining project components.

Mr. Vu Hong Van, Secretary of the Dong Nai City Party Committee, addresses the meeting on socio-economic development and key infrastructure projects. Photo: VNA/ Duong Giang

The city was also urged to remove bottlenecks related to administrative procedures and construction materials for key infrastructure projects while accelerating real estate, social housing and urban development projects surrounding the airport.

At the same time, Dong Nai is expected to speed up work on strategic transport links, including the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway, Ho Chi Minh City Ring Roads 3 and 4, the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau railway, the Gia Nghia–Chon Thanh Expressway, the Ho Chi Minh City–Thu Dau Mot–Chon Thanh route and other projects directly connected to Long Thanh International Airport.

Rental housing prioritized for workers

The Prime Minister also emphasized the development of rental housing, particularly for workers in major industrial zones. Dong Nai has been asked to review and adjust planning policies, establish and operate a municipal housing fund and develop a rental housing strategy through 2030.

Highlighting the growing demand for affordable accommodation, the Prime Minister said rental housing should be elevated to a strategic priority. Such an approach would enable workers and low-income households who are unable to purchase homes to secure quality housing at affordable rents.

Later the same day, Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh inspected transport infrastructure, internal roads, aircraft parking areas, elevated structures and the passenger terminal at Long Thanh International Airport. According to the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), overall project completion has surpassed 76 percent. Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh inspects the passenger terminal area of Long Thanh International Airport during a site visit in Dong Nai. The construction site remains active 24 hours a day, with contractors mobilizing three shifts and four rotating teams under a nationwide drive to fast-track completion of the project. More than 6,900 workers are currently deployed at the site, an increase of over 6.3 percent compared with late May 2026. However, the project still requires an additional 2,000 workers, primarily skilled technicians and specialized equipment operators. During the on-site inspection, Minister Tran Hong Minh urged all contractors to maintain progress without delays, review construction volumes and payment documentation, and continue supporting engineers and workers who have been working tirelessly at the construction site.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong