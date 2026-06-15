Ministry reviews transport demand for Ho Chi Minh City–Can Tho railway

The Ministry of Construction has instructed relevant agencies to refine the pre-feasibility study for the proposed Ho Chi Minh City–Can Tho railway.

The Ministry of Construction has issued a conclusion from Deputy Minister Bui Xuan Dung on the pre-feasibility study for the Ho Chi Minh City–Can Tho railway project, directing relevant agencies to urgently complete the project documentation. The ministry plans to work directly with local authorities on implementation arrangements once the dossier is finalized.

The ministry noted that the railway is a major infrastructure project that passes through areas with challenging soil conditions and has significant implications for the Mekong Delta's socioeconomic development. Consequently, all preparatory work must be conducted with thorough study and careful planning.

The My Thuan Project Management Board and project consultants have been tasked with coordinating with the Vietnam Road Administration, the Vietnam Maritime and Inland Waterways Administration and the national railway operator to obtain updated data on passenger and freight traffic along the Ho Chi Minh City–Can Tho transport corridor.

Authorities stressed that demand forecasts must be well substantiated and clearly demonstrate how market share would be distributed among rail, road and inland waterway transport modes.

Regarding transit-oriented development (TOD), the ministry instructed the My Thuan Project Management Board and consultants to identify land areas surrounding railway stations that could be developed for urban, commercial and logistics purposes. They were also asked to review existing regulations and propose mechanisms to maximize the effectiveness of the TOD model and improve the project's investment efficiency.

For technical solutions, the ministry approved a phased investment approach for the project's initial stage, under which a single-track railway would be constructed. However, planners were urged to optimize the design to ensure cost efficiency while maintaining future development potential.

Recognizing the geotechnical challenges along the route, the ministry urged project planners to adopt optimal foundation treatment solutions to safeguard the railway against future subsidence and safety concerns.

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The ministry further emphasized that the total investment estimate must be calculated accurately and comprehensively to avoid waste and financial losses. It also called for diversified financing options, including a combination of public investment and public-private partnership (PPP) mechanisms, to enhance the project's feasibility.

The My Thuan Project Management Board and consulting units have been instructed to complete and submit the revised dossier to the Ministry of Construction by July.



The ministry will then hold direct consultations with leaders of affected provinces and cities to reach a consensus on land allocation for TOD development and project implementation arrangements.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Huyen Huong